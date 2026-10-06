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Sacramento man faces homicide charges months after woman killed near A Street

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A Sacramento man jailed since January now faces homicide-related charges in a shooting that killed a woman, police said.

Sacramento police identified the suspect as 51-year-old Joshua Huston.

The shooting happened early Jan. 15 near A and Ahern streets. Officers found a woman who had been shot at least once.

She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Police said Huston was arrested the next day on charges related to being a felon in possession of a firearm and brandishing a firearm during the incident.

He has remained in the Sacramento County Main Jail since then.

After continuing their investigation, detectives have now booked Huston on homicide-related charges, police said.

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