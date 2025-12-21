How Sacramento set the course for "A Charlie Brown Christmas" to become a holiday classic

This year marks the 16th anniversary of "A Charlie Brown Christmas," with the soundtrack by Vince Guaraldi becoming a musical favorite.

While Charlie Brown looked for the meaning of Christmas, a local writer said how Sacramento may have started the whole jingle ball of wax.

"I remember watching 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' when it debuted on December 9, 1965," said Derrick Bang, the author of "Vince Guaraldi at the Piano."

It is a Christmas sound that's world-renowned.

"As much as I loved the show, I was also transfixed by the music," Bang said.

Bang wrote the book on Bay Area jazz pianist Vince Guaraldi. For 60 years, Guaraldi's "A Charlie Brown Christmas" has served as a holiday tradition.

Its popularity has firmly placed the music not only among the best-selling Christmas albums of all time, but also among the best-selling jazz albums of all time.

"Guaraldi was never as famous in his lifetime as he has become today," Bang said.

Bang said none of this would have happened without what he calls "the Sacramento miracle."

"Guaraldi's third album for Fantasy Records, 'Jazz Impressions of a Black Orpheus,' was released to stores on April 18, 1962. Tony Pigg, a DJ at Sacramento's KROY 1240AM, really fell in love with 'Cast Your Fate to the Wind,' and people were picking up the phone and saying, 'I want to hear 'Cast Your Fate to the Wind,'" Bang said.

"The industry began to notice," Bang continued. "It started when Bill Gavin Reports published his weekly newsletter on July 13 and said that the song was doing well in the Sacramento market."

"Cast Your Fate to the Wind" played on radio stations from coast to coast.

TV producer Lee Mendelson heard it and asked Guaraldi to provide the music for a special on "Peanuts" creator Charles Schulz.

"Having just mounted a television special on baseball great Willie Mays, decided that since he'd done a special on the world's greatest baseball player, he should then turn his attention to the world's worst baseball player, who, of course, was poor old Charlie Brown."

Like Charlie Brown on the mound, that special flopped. What came next was holiday perfection.

"He knew right then that they were going to have a franchise," Bang said.

From boyhood fan to biographer, this local writer discovered how Sacramento set the course for a Christmas classic.

"I hear from people constantly," Bang said, "who tell me that they decorate their trees, open their presents on Christmas day while listening to Guaraldi's soundtrack to 'A Charlie Brown Christmas.' It is ubiquitous."

Guaraldi died in 1976. In 2021, Billboard listed 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' as its greatest Christmas album of all time.