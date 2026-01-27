Watch CBS News
Sacramento police surround 71st Street home after reports of armed, barricaded suspect

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
The Sacramento Police Department said officers are attempting to get a barricaded suspect to surrender at a home on 71st Street on Tuesday evening.

Sacramento police said officers were initially dispatched just before 4:30 p.m. to the 4900 block of 71st Street after reports that a suspect brandished a firearm at a victim.

Police said the suspect barricaded himself inside a residence, and officers have since surrounded the home.

Law enforcement officials urged the public to avoid the area while officers remained at the scene. No additional details about the suspect have been released.

This is a developing story. Check here for updates as soon as they become available.

