Man shot on 60th Avenue in south Sacramento; investigation underway

By Cecilio Padilla

SACRAMENTO – A police investigation is underway Thursday morning after a man was found shot in a south Sacramento neighborhood.

Sacramento police say officers responded around 6 a.m. to 60th Avenue, just off of Florin Road and Cromwell Way, to investigate a reported shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once. His wounds are not believed to be life-threatening, police say, but he has been taken to the hospital to be treated.

sjg-60th-ave-shooting-aug1.jpg
Scene of the shooting investigation. CBS13

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. Crime Scene Investigators are processing the scene.

No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation. 

