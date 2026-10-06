Sacramento man feared missing after outbuilding fire later contacts family

A man feared missing after a large outbuilding fire in Sacramento early Tuesday morning later contacted his family, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded around 4 a.m. to 49th Avenue, near Woodbine Avenue, and found a 50-by-50-foot outbuilding on fire, Sacramento Fire said.

Family members told first responders that a man in his 30s lived in the building and was missing.

Scene of the fire on 49th Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Crews initially feared he may have been inside, but Sacramento Fire said the man later contacted his family. Fire officials believe he is somewhere away from the property.

Firefighters noted that they had trouble getting water to the fire because the nearest hydrant was down the street.

The cause remains under investigation, though officials said nothing appeared suspicious.

Sacramento Fire said crews have responded to several fires at the property before.