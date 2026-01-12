Sacramento firefighters find body after fire in building near Oak Park home

An investigation is underway in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento after a person was found dead after a fire early Monday morning.

The Sacramento Fire Department says crews responded to a fire along 43rd Street and 4th Avenue around 3 a.m., finding flames coming from a building next to a house.

Downed power lines complicated the firefight initially, firefighters say. SMUD de-energized the power lines in the area so that fire crews could work safely.

After knocking down the flames, that's when firefighters say they found a body inside the building.

Authorities have not released any information about the person who was found dead.

Exactly what started the fire is also unclear at this point in the investigation.