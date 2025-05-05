Watch CBS News
Person struck, killed by train on Union Pacific tracks in Sacramento

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A person was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train in Sacramento early Monday afternoon, officials say.

The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m. near 21st Avenue and Power Inn Road.

Union Pacific officials say it appears a trespasser was on the tracks when they were struck and killed by the train. No one else was injured.

Crew members who were on the train at the time are being given support, Union Pacific says.

No details about the person who died have been released by authorities. 

