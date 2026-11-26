A man wanted in connection with an attempted murder case in Sacramento dating back to 2004 has been captured in Mexico after more than two decades on the run.

On Thanksgiving, authorities announced that 53-year-old John Hernandez was arrested in Cabo San Lucas following an investigation by the Sacramento Area Intelligence Narcotics Team.

Detectives were recently investigating a Sacramento-based drug trafficking operation when they identified Hernandez as being allegedly involved in smuggling narcotics from Mexico into the Sacramento area.

Investigators also discovered that Hernandez had an outstanding attempted murder warrant stemming from a 2004 Sacramento Police Department investigation.

Detectives were able to track Hernandez down in Mexico and worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to take him into custody. He has since been booked into Sacramento County Main Jail on the attempted murder warrant.

Authorities did not release further details about the 2004 case.

An investigation into the suspected drug trafficking operation remains ongoing, the sheriff's office said, with detectives working to identify others allegedly involved.