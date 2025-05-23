Man hurt in Sacramento shooting near 15th and C streets

An investigation is underway after a shooting left one person hurt in Sacramento Friday morning.

Sacramento police say officers responded near 15th and C streets just before 9 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once.

That man was transported to the hospital, police say. No information was given on the man's condition.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation. Police have not released any suspect information.