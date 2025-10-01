Sac State football stadium at Cal Expo has a new price tag estimate

New insights were revealed on the potential Sacramento State football stadium at Cal Expo, including estimated costs that are at least $100 million less than the original stadium proposal.

The latest step in bringing a 22,000-seat NCAA football stadium to life includes a call for contractors. The California State University Board of Trustees is looking for qualified design-build firms to handle both the design and construction. The stadium will expand the current seating from about 5,000, which is the number provided through the grandstand at the former horse race track, up to 22,000.

The total estimated cost is $172,240,000 — millions less than the estimates given to CBS Sacramento that would have cost upwards of $300 million.

Documents outline what the project consists of, including stadium infrastructure, new artificial field, modular seating, modular locker rooms/restrooms/showers/changing facilities, scoreboard and press box.

CBS Sacramento turned to industry expert Edward Mills, the Regional Director of Sports at Gensler, a global design firm that has everything from NFL, NBA, to collegiate stadiums on its resume.

Mills has extensive experience working on different stadium types from idea to opening day.

CBS Sacramento took the proposed stadium features to Mills for insights and whether the cost provided is industry standard.

"It's a lot of money, it is, for sure, but I wouldn't say it's out of the question when you're thinking of venues like this. It's expensive, but, you know, that's what we're kind of seeing in the world these days," said Mills.

He provided an example of two collegiate stadiums. The first, in California, is Snapdragon Stadium at San Diego State University. It opened in 2022 and was estimated to cost $310 million.

Compare this price tag to the new Ryan Field stadium campus at Northwestern University, funded entirely with private dollars — requiring no taxpayer financing. The 35,000-seat stadium is estimated to cost in the $800 million range.

Mills said it's the amenities that can add to the price tag of a new stadium.

The CSU prequalified firms will be invited to a mandatory site inspection and conference at Cal Expo later this month.