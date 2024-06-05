Sacramento Metro Fire voices frustrations during triple-digit heat wave

SACRAMENTO – As things are heating up in the Sacramento Valley, firefighters are working hard to keep up with fires. They are sharing their frustrations as the first heat wave has people scrambling.

Triple-digit weather paired with windy conditions on Tuesday made the fire danger very high.

The Sacramento Fire Department and Sacramento Metro Fire were stretched thin trying to get all of Tuesday's fires contained. Several of them are due to people using their lawnmowers in high heat. That's part of the frustrations firefighters are dealing with during this first heat wave.

"Most fires are somehow unintentionally caused by the actions of humans," said Sacramento Metro Fire Battalion Chief Chris Vestal.

And add human error to the recipe. During Wednesday's ride along with Sac Metro, they voiced their biggest frustrations.

"Our frustration is unnecessary fires caused by people who didn't take the precautions they should've taken in early spring when it's cooler," Vestal said.

Vestal said as soon as people hear triple digits, they rush out to mitigate fire risks by mowing down the grass, but he says it's too late. That's what happened Tuesday in several instances.

"When people do that, not only are they potentially causing a fire, which is going to take a lot of resources, but then those resources aren't available for other incidents like medical aid or other unnecessary fires," Vestal said.

Other things to keep in mind are to not let the chains drag if you're towing something because the sparks could easily ignite dry brush nearby and don't throw away a lit cigarette or other combustible litter. Also, even though it's hot, if you're going to BBQ, don't leave the grill unattended by waiting inside while it cooks.

"The lesson should be if the fire department isn't doing it, neither should you. Take those extra precautions. If we're not going to do fires where we have fire engines with trained personnel, experienced personnel that know how to manage fires, think about when you're having your backyard bbq and how you're going to be safer doing it," Vestal said.

Sac Metro had a prescribed burn planned for Tuesday but canceled it because of high fire danger and needing personnel elsewhere. Vestal said if they're not even doing their planned burns, everyone should be being extra careful.

He calls it a team effort and says they need the community's help in being responsible and smart in this 100-plus-degree weather.