Sabonis scores 21 points, Kings top Mitchell, Cavs 127-120

SACRAMENTO — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night.

Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game winning streak. He began the game averaging 31.2 points per game this season

Harrison Barnes had a season-high 19 points for Sacramento. He had zero points in the Kings' loss to Golden State on Monday.

De'Aaron Fox added 15 points and eight assists for the Kings. He was subbed out with 8:44 left in the fourth quarter but returned for the final two minutes.

Trey Lyles had 16 points, including four 3-pointers, off the Sacramento bench. Malik Monk added 14 points.

Keegan Murray also had 14 points. The 22-year-old rookie from Iowa had not scored in double-digits in the Kings' last three games.

Mitchell also had five rebounds and four assists.

Caris LeVert had 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Jarrett Allen had 20 points and seven rebounds for Cleveland.

The Kings never trailed and led by as many as 15 until Cleveland took its first lead with 9:13 left in the fourth on a basket by Kevin Love. He had nine points and eight rebounds.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: LeVert was given a technical foul with 3:26 left in the second quarter. ... Mitchell has scored 30 points or more in eight of 10 games. ... Cleveland had 64 points in the paint. Sacramento had only 40.

Kings: Luke Walton returned to Sacramento for the first time as an assistant coach for the Cavaliers. Walton coached the Kings for two full seasons before being fired after 17 games last season. … Sacramento ranked 29th in the NBA in free throw percentage coming into Wednesday. They shot 30 of 35.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Travel to San Francisco to play the Warriors Friday.

Kings: Travel to Los Angeles to face the Lakers Friday.