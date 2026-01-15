Ryan Nelson is a multi-skilled reporter for CBS News Sacramento and Good Day. He loves telling stories that showcase the people, places, and experiences that make a community feel alive.

Ryan started his career as an Associate Producer at CBS Miami. He then took that experience to Bakersfield as a Lifestyle Reporter where he fell in love with covering everything that makes a community exciting, from local restaurants to can't-miss events.

Most recently, he comes from CBS Colorado Springs, where he covered everything from the restaurant scene to major events and sports. Along the way, he's freelanced in sports coverage, reporting on high-profile moments like the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul fight, the LA Chargers' celebrity flag football event, and the GRACIE Awards. He's also had the chance to interview celebrities including Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon, just to name a few.

A University of Miami graduate, Ryan earned his Master's degree in Journalism and served as an anchor/reporter for UMTV, the university's student-run television program. While at UM, he discovered his passion for sports reporting, especially in classes taught by Michelle Kaufman, sportswriter and columnist for the Miami Herald, which included hands-on interviews with athletes like Serena Williams. Those experiences shaped his storytelling style and love for connecting with people through conversation.

At CBS News Sacramento and Good Day, Ryan reports on lifestyle stories, the local restaurant scene, and events across Northern California, while also covering news in the mornings and sports. He's especially excited to explore the region, highlight local business owners, and help share the stories behind the places people love. And yes, he's already looking forward to attending a Sacramento Kings game and seeing them "Light the Beam."

When he's not working, Ryan is usually watching sports, catching up on Marvel movies, or adding to his sneaker collection (which already includes more than 20 pairs). He's a fan of just about every sport, hockey, soccer, baseball, and basketball included, and is always on the hunt for great Mexican and Chinese food.