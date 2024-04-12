Body recovered during search for missing child in Russian River

Rescuers search for missing child in Russian River in Sonoma County Rescuers search for missing child in Russian River in Sonoma County 00:58

Rescuers recovered a body late Friday morning as crews searched for a missing child who may have been swept away by the Russian River in Sonoma County.

Friday afternoon, the Sonoma County Sheriff confirmed that a body was located at around 11 a.m. Friday morning in the search area. While the coroner is working on an official ID, the sheriff's office is assuming the body found is that of the person who went missing.

The Sonoma County Fire District said crews responded Thursday afternoon to a rescue call about two juveniles in the water near Steelhead Beach north of Forestville.

A 15-year-old teen was rescued, but another juvenile -- possibly as young as 10 years old -- could not be found, the Fire District said.

The operation was turned over to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department which used patrol units and dive teams at the scene as well as drones.

Department spokesman Deputy Rob Dillon said search operations were suspended at about 9 p.m. Thursday because of darkness. The search resumed Friday morning.

Dillon said conditions are making the search extremely difficult.

"You got a lot of water in the river right now. So the water is moving quickly. It's swift. There is a lot of moving debris from the winter, so you have to be really careful with that," he said. "With that much water and that much turbulence, it kicks up stuff off the bottom which makes visibility really difficult. A lot of times you could be underwater and not be able to see more than a foot in front of your face."

Additional agencies are assisting with the search.

"So Napa has an ROV, which is like a remote-operated vehicle underwater, that can help with the search," Dillon added.

The department was still trying to determine the exact age of the missing child.