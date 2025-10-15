Russell Westbrook signs with the Sacramento Kings, sources say

The Sacramento Kings have signed veteran Russell Westbrook ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season, a league source confirmed to CBS Sacramento on Wednesday.

Details regarding the deal for the former league MVP have not been released.

Westbrook was one of the top free agents still unsigned by a team heading into the new season.

Playing for the Denver Nuggets last season, the 36-year-old point guard will be entering his 18th NBA season and his seventh different team when he joins the Kings.

The Kings kick off the 2025-26 season on Oct. 22 at the Phoenix Suns.