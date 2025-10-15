Watch CBS News
Kings

Russell Westbrook signs with the Sacramento Kings, sources say

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla,
Jake Gadon

/ CBS Sacramento

The Sacramento Kings have signed veteran Russell Westbrook ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season, a league source confirmed to CBS Sacramento on Wednesday.

Details regarding the deal for the former league MVP have not been released.

Westbrook was one of the top free agents still unsigned by a team heading into the new season.

Playing for the Denver Nuggets last season, the 36-year-old point guard will be entering his 18th NBA season and his seventh different team when he joins the Kings.

The Kings kick off the 2025-26 season on Oct. 22 at the Phoenix Suns. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue