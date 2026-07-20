Rumsey Fire burning in hard-to-access area of Yolo County

A brush fire in Rumsey Canyon burned nearly 100 acres Monday as crews tried to reach the hard-to-access area, Cal Fire said.

Initial reports were of smoke in Rumsey Canyon, near Sand Creek Road, close to the Yolo and Colusa county border, Cal Fire said. They then dispatched four engines, two crews, dozers, air tankers and a helicopter, alongside an air tactical aircraft, around 3:40 p.m.

At the time, the fire had burned 5 acres and had a moderate rate of spread. Cal Fire said it had the potential to burn around 100 acres, and by 4:45 p.m., it had burned 75 acres.

The resources sent to the area had to be adjusted as Cal Fire said the area it was burning in was hard to access.

Air resources made water and retardant drops while ground crews continued to try to reach the area. At 5 p.m., Cal Fire said ground crews were able to access the area and had begun direct suppression efforts.

Local agencies were also helping with fire response.