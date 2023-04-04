Fugitive Roy McGrath, ex-chief of staff to Maryland governor, killed by gunfire after being located in Tennessee, lawyer says

Roy McGrath shot, killed by agents in Tennessee Roy McGrath shot, killed by agents in Tennessee 01:51

Roy McGrath, the former chief of staff to ex-Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan who became a fugitive after failing to appear at trial on wire fraud and embezzlement charges last month, was killed in Tennessee on Monday, his lawyer told CBS News.

"The FBI has confirmed that Roy succumbed to the injuries inflicted earlier this evening," Joseph Murtha said in a statement. "It is a tragic ending to the past three weeks of uncertainty. It is important for me to stress that Roy never wavered about his innocence."

McGrath was located by the FBI in a car in the Knoxville area around 6:30 p.m. local time, law enforcement sources previously confirmed to CBS News. During the arrest, an "agent-involved shooting" occurred, the FBI said in a statement.

"The subject, Roy McGrath, sustained injury and was transported to the hospital," the FBI said.

A federal manhunt had been underway since McGrath failed to appear in federal court in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 13. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and the FBI soon searched his house in Naples, Florida, and interviewed his relatives.

McGrath was set to be tried on federal charges stemming from his time running the Maryland Environmental Service, a quasi-governmental state agency that provides services like wastewater management, composting and recycling. Prosecutors said McGrath fraudulently obtained a severance payment of $233,647 when he left to take the job as Hogan's chief of staff in 2020, and falsified a document purporting to show the governor had approved of the payment. He was also accused of falsifying time sheets while vacationing in Europe and stealing money for tuition for classes at Harvard.

McGrath was initially indicted on federal charges in October 2021 and pleaded not guilty. He faced a maximum sentence of more than 100 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service each offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

—Matt Mosk, Rob Legare and Pat Milton contributed reporting.