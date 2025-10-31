Roughly 200,000 to gather in Yuba City for 2025 Nagar Kirtan 3-day Sikh festival

The 2025 Yuba City Nagar Kirtan is officially underway, marking the start of one of the largest Sikh gatherings outside of India.

The annual religious celebration, now in its 46th year, is expected to draw roughly 200,000 people over the three-day event.

The Nagar Kirtan is a time for celebration, reflection, and community service, known in the Sikh faith as seva, or selfless service.

"We often say 'for us, by us.' This event is really for everybody by us, because a tenet of the Sikh faith is serving the community," said Puneet Sandhu, Senior State Policy Manager with the Sikh Coalition.

The event kicked off Friday morning with prayer and sacred scripture readings at the Gurdwara Sahib of Yuba City. Throughout the weekend, visitors can expect free community meals known as langar, cultural exhibits, live music, and a parade through the heart of the city on Sunday.

Many who grew up attending the Nagar Kirtan say the event has grown tremendously since it first began in 1980.

"When we were younger, if we got lost, we could just find someone who knew our parents," said Maneet Dhami, a lifelong attendee. "Now it's so big you can't find anyone, but that's what makes it amazing."

Food stands line the streets offering everything from traditional Punjabi dishes to pizza, coffee, and chai.

Organizers emphasize that the Nagar Kirtan is open to everyone, regardless of background or faith.

"California is home to the largest Sikh population in the U.S.," Sandhu added. "Even people who have never lived here feel the spirit of Sikh culture, Sikh seva, and Sikh faith."

As the sun set on Friday night, worshippers gathered for evening prayers followed by a fireworks show. For many, it's a powerful reminder of the enduring sense of unity and generosity that defines this annual tradition.

The Yuba City Nagar Kirtan continues through Sunday, with the main parade set for the final day of the celebration.