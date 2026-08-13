Roseville woman celebrates 100th birthday by skydiving

For most people, turning 100 would be reason enough to slow down. Not Ruby McNally.

The Roseville woman celebrated the milestone Thursday by doing what she has done to mark several of her biggest birthdays: jumping out of an airplane.

McNally took to the skies with friends and family for a tandem skydive over the city of Davis, celebrating her 100th birthday at Skydance Skydiving.

"If you slow down, life is over," McNally said. "So you just keep on keeping on and enjoying life."

McNally has made skydiving a tradition, taking her jumps at 80 and 90 years old.

Now, at 100, she was ready to do it again.

"Why would you be scared? There's nothing to be scared of," she said.

Among those joining her was longtime neighbor Rick Kelly, who had previously jumped with McNally when she turned 90. Kelly had promised that if they were both still around a decade later, he would make the jump with her again.

"And so here we are today," Kelly said.

Five of McNally's family members and friends also took the leap.

Chris Peterson, a skydiving instructor with Skydance Skydiving, served as McNally's tandem partner.

Before takeoff, McNally had just a few words for her instructor: "Let's go, let's do it!"

Family members waited below, watching the sky and cheering as McNally made her landing.

"Go, Ruby!" they shouted.

McNally says her children often joke that she should start acting her age.

"You know, my kids keep saying, 'Why don't you act your age?' " McNally said. "That's no fun. So it keeps life exciting. And you know, that's what keeps you going. If you're sitting in a chair, life is over."

McNally says she doesn't feel 100 years old. After landing safely, she was already looking ahead. She said she hopes this won't be her final adventure.

"And if God keeps me going, then we'll just talk about it later," she said. "I'm not giving up yet."

For her family, watching McNally celebrate 100 years by jumping from an airplane offered a lesson of its own.

"May we all be like you, if we are so lucky and blessed," one granddaughter said.