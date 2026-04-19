Train derailment in Roseville closes Foothills Boulevard

A train derailment in Roseville has closed Foothills Boulevard in both directions Sunday evening, officials said.

Union Pacific said about 10 rail cars derailed around 6:15 p.m. at the Union Pacific railyard near Foothills Boulevard.

The Roseville Fire Department said one car was on fire. Crews added that there was no immediate threat to the safety of people in the area.

No injuries were reported and hazardous materials were not involved, officials said.

Both directions of Foothills Boulevard from Cirby Way to Vineyard Road are closed. It's unknown how long the closure will last.

Union Pacific said the derailment is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.