Roseville teen survives cardiac arrest after quick actions by school staff

A West Park High School sophomore is celebrating the end of the school year and a second chance at life after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest during band class last month.

For Mark Moon, the band room has always been a place filled with music and long hours of practice. But in April, it became the scene of a life-threatening medical emergency.

"Unfortunately, I don't remember anything about that day," Mark said.

During class, Mark suddenly collapsed after going into cardiac arrest. While the moments remain a blur for him, school staff immediately sprang into action, performing CPR and using an automated external defibrillator, or AED, before paramedics arrived.

Doctors say those first few minutes likely saved his life.

"I feel like it was absolutely the difference maker," Mark said. "I might not have been here if it weren't for them."

Among those who responded was campus monitor Dave Underhill, who rushed across campus to retrieve the AED.

"I left the band room down what we call the VAPA quad as quick as possible, into the arena and right to the elevator, which I knew would be waiting for me," Underhill said.

Mark was taken to Kaiser Permanente Roseville, where he was initially placed on a ventilator. Overnight, however, his condition began to improve, beginning what doctors describe as a remarkable recovery.

Dr. Ernesto Rivera, a pediatric cardiologist treating Mark, said sudden cardiac arrest cases involving children are rare but can happen without warning.

"We don't have too many of these, but one thing for sure, if you have one of these episodes in school, your chance of surviving is higher than having it at home or anywhere else because in schools there's more trained professionals," Rivera said.

According to the American Heart Association, an estimated 7,000 children suffer an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest every year.

Doctors still do not know what caused Mark's cardiac arrest. Rivera said that while warning signs are not always obvious in young people, CPR training and access to AEDs can make all the difference.

"If there are just more people that know how to do CPR, then that will give you extra time to get to an AED," Rivera said.

Now back on campus, Mark says the experience has changed how he views life.

"I think the main thing that has changed for me is how I value time," he said. "I think that incident really put into perspective how valuable time is."

For Mark, every walk across campus and every note he gets to play on his trumpet now carries a little more meaning.

On Tuesday, eight staff members from West Park High School were honored during a Roseville Joint Union High School District board meeting for their life-saving actions during the emergency.