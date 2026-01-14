Roseville Raley's grocery store location to close at the end of January

A longtime Raley's grocery store in Roseville will be closing by the end of the month, the company says.

Raley's confirmed the impending closure of its store on Douglas Boulevard to CBS Sacramento. The grocery store at that location has been open for more than 34 years.

The company cited "performance and economic factors" for the decision to close the store.

"We want to thank our loyal customers for their support. While this location will close, our commitment to the Roseville community remains strong through our other stores," a Raley's spokesperson said in a statement.

Roseville will still be home to one other Raley's grocery store, along with a Bel Air market and Raley's ONE Market location.

Raley's says it is working to move workers from the closing Douglas Boulevard location to other stores in the company. About 45 workers are being impacted by the closure.

The Douglas Boulevard store is set to close on Jan. 27, 2026.