Woman arrested following Roseville domestic disturbance, police standoff

An hours-long police standoff in Roseville followed a domestic disturbance Monday morning and resulted in the arrest of one person, authorities said.

The incident began just before 9 a.m. at a home on Irene Avenue in the city's Cherry Glen neighborhood south of Douglas Boulevard with a report of a disturbance between a male and a female at the home, the Roseville Police Department said. Officers received information that the female had chased the male out of the house and made threats while under the influence of a controlled substance, police said.

After everyone left the home except for the female suspect, SWAT officers and crisis negotiators responded to try and convince her to come out of the house on her own, police said.

Police at the scene of a standoff at a home on Irene Avenue at Cherry Street, Oct. 26, 2026. KOVR

There was no threat to the neighborhood during the standoff as officers had the location locked down, according to police.

Just before 1 p.m., police said the situation had concluded with the arrest of the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Aundrea Martinez. She was booked into the South Placer County Jail on charges of felony threats, false imprisonment, and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Police told CBS News Sacramento that investigators believe the two individuals are girlfriend and boyfriend. No other details were immediately available.