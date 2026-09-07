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Roseville police investigate suspected explosive device found during traffic stop

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
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Richard Ramos

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A section of Ivy Street in Roseville was temporarily shut down Monday after officers conducting a traffic stop discovered what they believed was an improvised explosive device, officials said.

The Roseville Police Department said officers conducted a traffic stop near Atkinson Street and Ivy Street when they located the suspected device.

Police then established a perimeter around the area and called in a bomb squad to examine the device. Ivy Street was closed between Atkinson Street and Vineyard Road.

Roseville police later announced that the scene had been determined safe and that roads in the area were reopening.

Police did not immediately provide additional information about the suspected device or whether anyone was arrested in connection with the incident.

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