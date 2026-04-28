Roseville police search for suspects after home invasion at apartment complex

The Roseville Police Department said officers are searching for multiple suspects following a home invasion at an apartment complex Tuesday night.

Roseville police said officers responded around 8:45 p.m. to the 300 block of Gibson Drive after receiving reports of a burglary in progress while residents were still inside the home.

At least one suspect smashed a window to gain entry before fleeing a short time later, officials said. It remains unclear how many suspects made it inside the residence.

Authorities described the suspects as three adult Black men believed to be associated with a minivan that was later found abandoned nearby.

Officers had set up a perimeter in the area and conducted a search for the suspects, who remain outstanding. That perimeter has since been broken down.

Police confirmed no one inside the home was injured during the incident.