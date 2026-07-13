Roseville plans $7.5 million road expansion to ease traffic near Westfield Galleria

Galleria Boulevard at Roseville Parkway is one of Roseville's busiest intersections. It has major shopping centers on each corner, including the Sacramento region's largest mall.

People who regularly drive there say backed-up traffic can be blocks long. The city says it has a plan to help solve traffic jams by supersizing the roadways.

This week, Roseville city leaders are scheduled to select a contractor who will begin adding more lanes around this popular shopping district.

The city says plans include adding an additional lane of traffic in both the west and eastbound directions of Roseville Parkway. The existing pedestrian islands will also be removed to make it easier for cars to turn right, and a new left-turn lane will be added on Pleasant Grove Boulevard to allow more vehicles to flow through the intersection.

"It's a great idea, obviously, if they can ease the flow of traffic and they can make it wider for more cars to get through, that would be great." Roseville resident Justin Henderson said.

The roadway expansion was originally supposed to start in 2024. Now, the city says it's scheduled to begin this summer and continue through early 2027.

But there's some concern about traffic getting even worse during construction.

"I just hope that it doesn't impact the local businesses too much with the shutdown," said Chinye Nkadi, who works in Roseville.

Roseville says temporary lane closures will be in effect, but all roads will remain open, and no daytime work will occur during the holiday shopping season.

Once complete, it could give drivers a break from the backups.

"Any type of help when it comes to traffic is definitely appreciated," Nkadi said.

The total cost is expected to be about $7.5 million, with money coming from developer impact fees.