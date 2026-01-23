Roseville celebrates grand opening of its second Costco store

After years of waiting, a brand-new Costco officially opened its doors in West Roseville on Friday.

The new store sits along Baseline Road. It's the second Costco location in Roseville.

Some people had been waiting in line outside the new store since Thursday to be the first inside.

Roseville leaders, like the area chamber of commerce, and other officials were out for the ribbon cutting Friday morning.

The new Costco is the first major tenant at the Baseline Marketplace. Local leaders say more stores and restaurants are expected to follow – bringing in new jobs and more options for the growing West Roseville community.