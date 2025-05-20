Roseville nears full development build-out, county launches first-time homebuyer program

Is Roseville running out of room for new homes?

Is Roseville running out of room for new homes?

Is Roseville running out of room for new homes?

PLACER COUNTY -- Roseville has been growing fast, but that growth could soon hit a wall.

The city says nearly all the land within the boundaries of the city has approved permits for development.

Roseville has just over 5,000 single-family homes left to be built. With about a thousand building permits issued each year, it means the city could reach its full build-out within the next five to six years.

"It's just a matter of developers figuring out when they want to pull the trigger and begin to build," said Mike Isom, Roseville's development services director.

While demand is high in southern Placer County, that's not the case for other areas.

To encourage more home buying in rural areas, county leaders approved a program that would provide some first-time homebuyers up to $100,000 in down payment assistance.

It's meant to help households earning up to 150% of the area median income, which is about $181,000.

"For them to get help with the down payment, that, of course, reduces their monthly rates, reduces their monthly payment, et cetera," said Dory Cox with Windermere Signature Properties.

Applicants must meet certain criteria, including: