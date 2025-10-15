Man found dead in Roseville front yard; detectives investigating

Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in the front yard of a Roseville resident's home.

Roseville police say officers responded near Moonraker Lane and Silver Spruce Drive around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a suspicious circumstances call.

Dispatchers were told that a resident in the area noticed their tricycle had been moved – and an apparently unconscious man was near it.

First responders found that a 56-year-old man was dead next to the tricycle, police say.

Exactly how the man died is now under investigation by detectives and the Placer County Coroner's Office.

The name of the man who died has not been released by authorities.