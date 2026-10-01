Roseville looks to grow local food scene by mentoring new chefs

Roseville is looking to cultivate a new generation of local food businesses as rising costs continue to put pressure on restaurants across the region.

The city is showcasing emerging chefs and food entrepreneurs through a program designed to help them turn their culinary ideas into sustainable businesses — and ultimately add more dining options to Roseville.

At the city's annual food showcase, chefs from across the community recently gathered to serve up dishes ranging from butternut arancini and burekas to creative takes on macaroni and cheese.

"We have a lot of new businesses opening here, a lot of new restaurants," said Gina McColl with the City of Roseville's Economic Development Department.

McColl said Roseville and Placer County continue to be among the fastest-growing areas in the region, creating opportunities for new businesses.

Among the entrepreneurs participating is Vaquesha Taybron, owner of V's Baking Boutique. Taybron is building her business around recipes inspired by her grandmother's Southern cooking, including her chai spice cake.

"I have remixed all of her desserts and put a little bit of a millennial and modern spin on it," Taybron said.

Helping chefs turn passion into a business

Taybron is participating in Roseville's Venture Lab, a program designed to help emerging entrepreneurs develop the skills needed to grow their businesses.

"How to scale your business, how to find customers," she said of what she's learning through the program.

One of her mentors is Executive Chef Eric Rocha of Randy Peters Catering, who understands the challenges of running a food business.

"The restaurant industry is not easy," Rocha said.

The industry can be particularly difficult because revenue and expenses can fluctuate, he said.

"The business goes up and down, and so up and down means money goes up and down," Rocha said. "So you just have to stay focused."

The goal of the city's program is to help local food entrepreneurs navigate those challenges and create businesses that can grow in Roseville.

"The best-case scenario is that they continue to grow and expand their business," McColl said.

For Taybron, the long-term goal is clear. She currently prepares her baked goods from home and sells them online. But she hopes the knowledge and connections she's gaining through the program will eventually allow her to open a storefront.

"My goal is to one day open up a little small bakery," she said.

The city is also offering financial incentives to encourage additional businesses to open downtown. Roseville city leaders have approved a program that can provide up to $50,000 toward the cost of opening a new business in the downtown area.