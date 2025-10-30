Roseville High's rare corpse flower blooms just in time for Halloween

A corpse flower at a Northern California high school picked almost the perfect time to bloom.

Roseville High School's Think Green Club, a student-led organization, has been taking care of three Amorphophallus titanium plants that were originally adopted by a longtime school staff member. The plants are commonly known as "corpse flowers" because of the stink they emanate when blooming.

Further, the plant -- which is listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature -- takes anywhere from seven to ten years to have its first bloom.

Thursday morning, just ahead of Halloween, one of Roseville High's corpse flowers decided that the time was right.

The corpse flower now in bloom for the Think Green Club. Roseville High School

"These plants mean so much to our students," said Jeffrey Underwood, a science instructor at RHS, in a statement.

Corpse flower blooms last around 24 to 48 hours. A public viewing for Roseville High's flower is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.