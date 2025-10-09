Watch CBS News
Local News

Placer County cracks down on e-bikes and e-motorcycles, towing dozens

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

Law enforcement officers were out in force last month, targeting e-bike and e-motorcycle riders in Placer County.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says they teamed up with California Highway Patrol and Roseville police to conduct an enhanced enforcement operation against e-bikes on Sept. 20, 26 and 27.

Officers and deputies focused their efforts on Granite Bay, East Roseville and West Roseville areas.

In total, the sheriff's office says they made 183 stops – resulting in 30 citations.

Authorities also ended up towing 25 e-motorcycles during the operation, deputies say.

Officers and deputies noted that most of the issues they saw were children driving recklessly, like allegedly ignoring traffic laws and trespassing on private roads. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue