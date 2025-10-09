Placer County cracks down on e-bikes and e-motorcycles, towing dozens

Law enforcement officers were out in force last month, targeting e-bike and e-motorcycle riders in Placer County.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says they teamed up with California Highway Patrol and Roseville police to conduct an enhanced enforcement operation against e-bikes on Sept. 20, 26 and 27.

Officers and deputies focused their efforts on Granite Bay, East Roseville and West Roseville areas.

In total, the sheriff's office says they made 183 stops – resulting in 30 citations.

Authorities also ended up towing 25 e-motorcycles during the operation, deputies say.

Officers and deputies noted that most of the issues they saw were children driving recklessly, like allegedly ignoring traffic laws and trespassing on private roads.