About 20 boys involved in fight at Roseville Galleria mall food court, police say

ROSEVILLE - An investigation is underway after a large fight at the food court of the Westfield Galleria at Roseville mall on Sunday.

Roseville police say they started getting reports about the fight just after 5:30 p.m.

About 20 boys appear to have been involved in the fight, police say.

The boys had dispersed by the time officers got to the scene.

Exactly what started the fight is unclear, and police believe the suspected primary aggressors of the fight left in a vehicle.

No suspect descriptions were available.