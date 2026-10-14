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Roseville police investigate death after report of possible stabbing

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A woman was found dead in Roseville early Wednesday morning after police responded to a report of a possible stabbing.

According to the Roseville Police Department, officers were called around 1 a.m. to the area of Atlantic Street and South Grant Street.

Officers found one person dead at the scene, police said.

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Scene of the incident investigation early Wednesday morning.

Roseville police detectives and crime scene investigators are now working the case, which has been classified as a homicide.

Police said the victim was a woman in her 50s. Her name has not been released. 

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

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