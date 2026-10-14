Roseville police investigate death after report of possible stabbing

A woman was found dead in Roseville early Wednesday morning after police responded to a report of a possible stabbing.

According to the Roseville Police Department, officers were called around 1 a.m. to the area of Atlantic Street and South Grant Street.

Officers found one person dead at the scene, police said.

Scene of the incident investigation early Wednesday morning.

Roseville police detectives and crime scene investigators are now working the case, which has been classified as a homicide.

Police said the victim was a woman in her 50s. Her name has not been released.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.