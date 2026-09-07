Sacramento County woman arrested for murder after deadly Rosemont standoff

A woman arrested after a three-hour standoff that ended with a man found dead inside a Sacramento County home has been identified as 36-year-old Angela Titman.

Titman was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of murder and assault and is being held without bail, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a home on Fredric Avenue in Rosemont around 12:45 a.m. Sept. 3 after a neighbor called 911. The neighbor told authorities that the victim's adult son had come to his home and said his father had been shot by his father's girlfriend.

After learning more people could still be inside, deputies established a perimeter and began urging the suspect to surrender. Authorities said Titman briefly came to the front door with a gun, placed it on the porch and went back inside.

During the standoff, deputies evacuated three adults and three children from an accessory dwelling unit on the property, along with residents from nearby homes.

After repeated attempts to get Titman to surrender, deputies deployed chemical agents and sent a drone into the home. Authorities said the drone located her with another firearm.

Members of the sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail eventually entered the house and took Titman into custody. Deputies then found a man dead inside the home.

Authorities have not released the victim's identity.

Titman is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.