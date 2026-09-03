Man found dead in Sacramento County home, woman arrested after overnight standoff

A man was found dead, and a woman has been arrested following a standoff in a Sacramento County home early Thursday morning.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home on Fredric Avenue in the community of Rosemont around 12:45 a.m. A neighbor called 911 after the victim's adult son came to his door, saying that his father's girlfriend had shot his father.

Once deputies arrived, they learned that several people were possibly still inside the home, which prompted the sheriff's office to establish a perimeter.

"An adult female came to the front door with a firearm in hand. Trying to get her to come out and coax her out, she was able to set the firearm down, went back inside. At that point we decided to run our armor over here, our Bearcats and everything," said sheriff's office spokesperson Sgt. Edward Igoe.

Sacramento County sheriff's deputies on the scene of a standoff following a suspected homicide in the Rosemont community on Sep. 3, 2026. CBS

While deputies were urging the suspect to surrender, deputies were able to get in touch with residents who were living in an ADU in the backyard. Three adults and three children were safely evacuated, along with residents in nearby homes.

The standoff ended after authorities deployed chemical agents and a drone into the home. Deputies said they found the suspect with an additional firearm, and she was detained without incident.

An adult male was found dead inside the home. Authorities have not released the names of the suspect or the victim.

In a statement, the sheriff's office said they do not believe there are any additional suspects.

Detectives along with crime scene investigators remain at the home Thursday morning. Fredric Avenue is expected to remain closed for several hours.