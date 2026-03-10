Watch CBS News
Infant regains pulse after rollover freeway crash in Sacramento's Natomas area

Richard Ramos
Four people, including an infant, were involved in a rollover crash on a freeway in Sacramento's South Natomas late Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Sacramento Fire said it happened shortly after 3:45 p.m. along northbound Interstate 5 near the West El Camino Avenue exit.

Around 4:15 p.m., fire officials said first responders were performing CPR on the infant, while the other three people in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

While the infant was being taken to an area hospital, officials said the child's pulse returned and they began breathing on their own.

The crash was impacting traffic along northbound I-5 heading into Natomas from Downtown Sacramento.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

