Rockslide blocks Highway 16 near Yolo and Colusa County line

By
Cecilio Padilla
Cecilio Padilla

A rockslide has blocked State Route 16 near the Yolo and Colusa County line on Wednesday morning, authorities say.

The slide happened around 2 a.m. as wet weather rolled through Northern California.

Both directions of the highway are blocked about a half-mile east of the county line, California Highway Patrol says.

No estimated time of reopening has been given.

Drivers should detour using Interstate 5 from Highway 20 in Colusa County and from Interstate 505 in Yolo County. 

