Rocklin trading card store broken into, $20,000 worth of merchandise stolen

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

ROCKLIN – A trading card store was broken into and burglarized in Rocklin early Monday morning.

The store hit was True Sports Cards & Collectibles near Standford Ranch Road and Fairway Drive.

Employees say the store was broken into around 3:15 a.m. and about $20,000 in basketball trading cards were stolen.

It appears the suspect got in by breaking through the glass front door.

Rocklin police are now investigating, but no details about a suspect have been released at this point. 

