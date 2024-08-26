Rocklin trading card store broken into, $20,000 worth of merchandise stolen
ROCKLIN – A trading card store was broken into and burglarized in Rocklin early Monday morning.
The store hit was True Sports Cards & Collectibles near Standford Ranch Road and Fairway Drive.
Employees say the store was broken into around 3:15 a.m. and about $20,000 in basketball trading cards were stolen.
It appears the suspect got in by breaking through the glass front door.
Rocklin police are now investigating, but no details about a suspect have been released at this point.