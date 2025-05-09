Rocklin High teachers return to classroom after mass one-day absence

ROCKLIN – Rocklin High School teachers were back in class Friday after many were absent on Thursday, leaving students confused and without explanation.

Substitutes filled in, but some students ended up hanging out in the gym or going home.

"It was absolute chaos here yesterday," said one student.

"I realized none of my teachers were there, so I ended up leaving," senior Brady Smith said

The school district acknowledged a high number of teacher absences but offered no further details.

"All classrooms were covered by credentialed staff, and the school day continued as scheduled," Rocklin Unified School District said in a statement.

One anonymous parent told CBS13 that the teacher's absences might have been related to protests against the recent hiring of a new vice principal, set to begin next school year. However, it has not been confirmed.

With finals approaching, Smith said, "It's falling apart towards the last few weeks of school."