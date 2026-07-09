Rocklin man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in fatal 2025 road rage killing

A Rocklin man was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the 2025 road rage killing of another driver, while his father pleaded no contest to a felony assault charge, prosecutors said on Thursday.

Blake Rakela, 21, was convicted of the death of 55-year-old Jeremy Styles. The Placer County District Attorney's Office said the conviction reflects that the killing occurred "in the heat of passion."

The case stems from a March 2025 road rage confrontation. Police responded around 8:43 p.m. to the area of Whitney Ranch Parkway and Whitney Oaks Drive after reports that a dispute between drivers had escalated into a physical fight.

Officers found Styles unresponsive on the ground and attempted lifesaving measures, but he died at the scene.

Rocklin police later arrested Blake Rakela and his father, Anthony Rakela, on suspicion of murder and conspiracy.

Prosecutors said evidence showed both Blake Rakela and Styles had engaged in "numerous acts of road rage" while driving through Rocklin before the fatal confrontation. Prosecutors said the plea agreement was consistent with the facts of the case.

According to the district attorney's office, Styles' family was consulted multiple times throughout the process and fully supported the resolution.

Because Blake Rakela had no prior criminal record and was 20 years old at the time of the offense, California law presumes the lower prison term for a voluntary manslaughter conviction, prosecutors said. His sentence was increased by one year after he admitted to using a deadly weapon, resulting in an expected four-year state prison sentence.

Anthony Rakela pleaded no contest to assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Both men are scheduled to be sentenced on August 4.

The district attorney's office did not identify the deadly weapon referenced in Blake Rakela's plea or release additional details about the circumstances leading to the fatal confrontation.