Major Highway 65 expansion project aims to ease Rocklin traffic

If you've driven along Highway 65 in Rocklin, you know the struggle of bumper-to-bumper traffic, long delays, and daily frustration for commuters.

But change is on the way, as local and federal officials push forward with a major highway expansion aimed at relieving congestion and improving safety.

The project focuses on a 1.4-mile stretch of southbound Highway 65 between Blue Oaks and Galleria Boulevard, an area that often sees some of the worst backups. Plans call for an additional southbound lane and a new auxiliary lane to help with merging traffic and reduce bottlenecks.

"It's a daily headache," said one driver. "The traffic on it is crazy."

Another added, "I always see cars backed up trying to get on there."

Placer County is one of the fastest-growing regions in California and the traffic has grown with it.

"Congestion affects people in a number of ways," said Rick Carter with the Placer County Transportation Planning Agency. "We see increased population every year."

The $22.5 million project is funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation through its BUILD grant program. Lawmakers say the return on investment could be massive.

"Just when it comes to the time savings for trucks, it's estimated to be $70 million," said Republican Congressman Kevin Kiley. "So it pays for the grant many times over."

In addition to cutting travel times, the expansion is expected to improve safety.

Between 2013 and 2022, the corridor saw 227 accidents and eight traffic fatalities. Officials say the crashes are often caused by stop-and-go congestion and sudden drops in speed.

The improvements may also benefit emergency response times. Carter said ambulance crews often avoid the highway altogether due to traffic.

"We spoke with the ambulance provider in the area," Carter said. "They talked about how they often don't take 65 when transporting patients to the hospital because it's so congested. They're taking surface streets. With the improvements here, it's going to make a significant difference."

Once complete, officials estimate the upgrades could cut travel times by up to 50%.

Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2027 and is expected to be completed by late 2028.