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Airsoft gun found during search of Rocklin High School campus, police say

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

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Police in Rocklin said they found an Airsoft gun at the campus of Rocklin High School during a search Thursday morning.

According to officers, a parent reported before the start of classes that a student may have brought a weapon to school. Police responded to the school, partnered with school administration and conducted a search, in which the Airsoft gun was found.

In a separate statement, the Rocklin School District said families were told about the incident before the school's start time.

"A student did the right thing by sharing this information with their parent," the district said.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

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