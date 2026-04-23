Airsoft gun found during search of Rocklin High School campus, police say

Police in Rocklin said they found an Airsoft gun at the campus of Rocklin High School during a search Thursday morning.

According to officers, a parent reported before the start of classes that a student may have brought a weapon to school. Police responded to the school, partnered with school administration and conducted a search, in which the Airsoft gun was found.

In a separate statement, the Rocklin School District said families were told about the incident before the school's start time.

"A student did the right thing by sharing this information with their parent," the district said.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.