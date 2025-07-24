Small Northern California community gets clean drinking for first time in decades

Rural Sutter County town getting clean water for first time in decades

After years of uncertainty and relying on bottled water, residents in the small rural community of Robbins are finally seeing progress toward a permanent solution for safe, clean drinking water.

Construction is now underway on a new well and water treatment facility, part of a sweeping overhaul of the town's aging water system. Robbins, located in Sutter County and home to roughly 300 people, has struggled for decades with contaminated tap water that didn't meet state or federal safety standards.

"This is the result, and we are very happy that we will have drinkable water in Robbins," said local resident Frank Alonzo.

The $8 million project is funded by a grant from the California State Water Resources Control Board's SAFER program. The investment is being used to upgrade key parts of the town's water infrastructure, with three major construction sites now active.

"In the not-too-distant future, the Robbins water system will comply with all state and federal drinking water standards," said Sean Twilla with Golden State Water. "Residents will no longer have to depend on bottled water."

Golden State Water acquired the community's system in 2022 and has worked in partnership with Sutter County and state agencies to restore access to safe drinking water.

Residents say the impact of the improvements will go far beyond daily convenience.

"It's going to add to our property values, it's going to add to our life, it's going to add to our future generations that we're raising in this community," said Mona Sakurada, another Robbins resident.

State lawmakers are also praising the progress, calling it a model for addressing water challenges in small and underserved communities across California.

"I think the path forward is really doing this, these public-private partnerships where we bring smaller water systems into a bigger system that can provide upgrades and do it in a way that's affordable," said Assemblymember James Gallagher (R–Yuba City).

Still, the water crisis extends far beyond Robbins. According to the state water board, more than 875,000 Californians still lack access to safe drinking water.

"There are many places in California with the same issue we have with arsenic in the water," said Alonzo. "Hopefully in the future, the State of California and the Water Resources Board will make headway in getting communities like ours drinkable water."

Golden State Water expects the Robbins project to be completed by June 2027, bringing long-awaited relief and a healthier future for this small community.