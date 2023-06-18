Getting Answers: Are road rage shootings on the rise in California?

STOCKTON - A 71-year-old woman was shot at while driving her car in what Stockton police are calling a case of road rage.

It happened on Mariposa Avenue in south Stockton on Friday at around 8 p.m.

"The suspect fired multiple gunshots at the victim's vehicle that struck the car as well as the window," said Officer David Scott with Stockton police.

The victim was not hit with any of the bullets, but just chards from the window, according to Scott.

On Thursday, what appeared to be a road rage incident took the life of Amazon driver Ilkhom Shodiev. CHP has not confirmed this was the motive, but Shodiev was driving his big rig on I-5 in Lathrop when he was shot at.

He then drove his car off the freeway and crashed into the nearby business park.

So are road rage incidents involving guns on the rise? Stockton police said no, but it is something to be aware of.

"Road rage incidents do occur — some with guns, some without," said Scott.

When behind the wheel, it is best to be a defensive driver. If you do find yourself in a possible road rage situation, Scott said do not engage.

"Remove yourself from that situation — whether it is to change lanes safely, slow down, move over," said Scott. "Just avoid confrontation and sort of de-escalate the situation."

Scott also said to leave your house early so you are not always rushing to your destination because you never know how the other drivers you are sharing the road with will respond.

Police are still investigating what led up to both drivers being shot at, and both shooting suspects are still on the loose.

Officials still have no description of the suspect that shot the Amazon driver, and Stockton police only said that it was a man who shot at the 71-year-old woman.

If you know anything about the deadly Amazon driver shooting contact ISU at (916) 731-6580 or CHP-Stockton at (209) 938-4800 and ask for Officer Jones.

To provide information on the Stockton road rage incident call Stockton Police: (209) 937-8377.