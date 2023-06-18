Watch CBS News
Woman, 71, escapes injury after being shot at multiple times during Stockton road rage incident

By Richard Ramos

CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON — A 71-year-old woman in Stockton escaped injury after being shot at multiple times during a road rage incident Friday evening, authorities said Saturday.

The Stockton Police Department said it happened at around 7:45 p.m. at Mariposa Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

A suspect in another vehicle fired multiple shots at the woman, hitting the vehicle's body and a window. The woman was not shot.

The incident remains under investigation.

No information was available on a suspect description.

The shooting in Stockton occurred a day after another nearby shooting on a roadway left an Amazon truck driver dead.

Ikhom Shodiev, 37, of Charlotte, North Carolina was shot Thursday while driving his big rig along northbound I-5 in Lathrop, just south of Stockton. The shooting sent the big rig off the freeway and into parked cars at a nearby business before it crashed into a building.

Shodiev died in the hospital from his injuries.

Witnesses told CBS13 on Friday that Shodiev was shot following a road rage incident, but police could not yet confirm that as they continue to pin down a motive and locate a suspect.

June 17, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

