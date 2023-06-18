Woman, 71, escapes injury after being shot at multiple times during Stockton road rage incident

Woman shot at during road rage incident in Stockton

Woman shot at during road rage incident in Stockton

Woman shot at during road rage incident in Stockton

STOCKTON — A 71-year-old woman in Stockton escaped injury after being shot at multiple times during a road rage incident Friday evening, authorities said Saturday.

The Stockton Police Department said it happened at around 7:45 p.m. at Mariposa Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

A suspect in another vehicle fired multiple shots at the woman, hitting the vehicle's body and a window. The woman was not shot.

The incident remains under investigation.

No information was available on a suspect description.

The shooting in Stockton occurred a day after another nearby shooting on a roadway left an Amazon truck driver dead.

Ikhom Shodiev, 37, of Charlotte, North Carolina was shot Thursday while driving his big rig along northbound I-5 in Lathrop, just south of Stockton. The shooting sent the big rig off the freeway and into parked cars at a nearby business before it crashed into a building.

Shodiev died in the hospital from his injuries.

Witnesses told CBS13 on Friday that Shodiev was shot following a road rage incident, but police could not yet confirm that as they continue to pin down a motive and locate a suspect.