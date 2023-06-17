Only on CBS13: Wife of Amazon driver shot and killed on I-5 speaks out

LATHROP -- The Amazon driver who died after he was shot and drove off I-5 in Lathrop on Thursday has been identified as 37-year-old Ilkhom Shodiev. His wife and close family friend spoke with CBS13 exclusively via Zoom from North Carolina.

"He was a person with a big heart he was like helpful he loved his family," said Durkahksh Sheralieva, a close family friend that translated for Ilkhom's wife Shahnoza Jumaeva.

Ilkhom had been driving for Amazon for about two years now all across the county and was planning on going home next week.

"She [Ilkhom's wife] said she was trying to call him because she did not believe that and he was not picking up the phone," said Sheralieva. "She still cannot believe it because we have not seen the body yet."

The couple moved to America four years ago from Tajikistan.

"When he got married they could not have a child for the first five years," said Sheralieva.

Then they welcomed their first child three years ago and another last year.

"He was trying to work so hard to do truck driving and save some money and have a happy life later on with his family," said Sheralieva.

His plans for his family were cut short. After getting shot on I-5 he drove off the freeway crashing into the Kelly Business Park. He only hit two parked cars and the building. No one else was hurt. Some witnesses called this a miracle.

"Even if he was in his trouble, he tried to make sure his trouble did not hurt someone else," said Sheralieva.

He had been FaceTiming his family just hours before the accident. They have no idea who would have targeted him.

"He was just looking at his kids and we were asking her [Ilkhom's wife] if he was fine and she said he was happy," said Sheralieva.

Witnesses told CBS13 this was a case of road rage, but police are still giving no motive as they continue the search for the shooting suspect.

"There are no words to cover everything about him," said Sheralieva. "Just a good person."

If you would like to support Ilkhom's family, they have created a GoFundMe campaign.

CHP is asking for your help if you were traveling on I-5 in Lathrop on Thursday just before 1:00 p.m. between SR-120 and Louise Avenue in Lathrop.

To leave an anonymous tip Contact ISU at (916) 731-6580 or CHP-Stockton at (209) 938-4800 and ask for Officer Jones.