2 Riverbank homes destroyed in wind-driven grass fire

Grass fire in Riverbank area spreads to structures

Grass fire in Riverbank area spreads to structures

Grass fire in Riverbank area spreads to structures

Two homes burned in a wind-driven grass fire in Riverbank on Wednesday afternoon, crews said.

Kevin Wise, the Modesto Fire Department's chief, said crews responded to a large grass fire along Highway 108 and Mesa Road in Riverbank around 4:30 p.m.

Crews found a wind-driven fire that Wise said was spreading quickly out of the river drainage.

At the scene, CBS Sacramento captured video of what appeared to be a garage and a home on Mesa Drive fully engulfed in flames. Both those structures were destroyed.

A home along Mesa Drive in Riverbank was destroyed in a wind-driven grass fire on Aug. 20, 2025.

Another home along Mesa Drive was destroyed in the fire. Crews remain at the scene mopping up.

A grass fire spread to a home in Riverbank on Aug. 20, 2025.

The fire burned about 30 acres and crews were able to save several structures, Wise said.

Caltrans closed Highway 108 from Claus Road to Snedigar due to the fire. It's unknown when it'll reopen.

What started the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported.