City of Ripon increases fines for overgrown weeds

RIPON — The City of Ripon is proclaiming a war on weeds by increasing fines for those who don't take care of their overgrown lawns.

It's properties that sit empty and overgrown that worry city leaders, who say that some landowners have repeatedly ignored notices and fines, so they have a plan to get their attention.

In a Ripon City Council meeting back on October 8, the city began looking into harsher fines and more frequent notices to landowners who aren't cutting the weeds. The city is still working out how high those fines will rise.

"Get compliant. We're not trying to fine people," Vice Mayor Daniel de Graaf said. "Now, we're looking at expediting the process and getting landowners to know there's a problem before it becomes an issue."

Before these changes, the city said overgrown weeds were largely complaint-driven. The first complaint against homeowners was a $100 fine. Now, more city patrols are being done in certain areas.

"Previously it was multiple steps a long timeframe from the first notice to the second notice and they just weren't taking action," he said.

The vice mayor said the abatements weren't as strong as they could've been, and that posed a danger to multiple homes.

"It cost more to take care of the weeds than the fine was, so they would just let it go, but that creates a fire hazard for their property and the neighboring property," de Graaf said.

Russell Beaty has lived in Ripon for over 20 years. He has worked on his front lawn to make it look just the way he wants.

"If you have a nice house, you take care of it, and if you live next to someone who doesn't, I think it's a blight," Batey said.