Rio Vista police seize 1,622 pounds of illegal fireworks, 1 arrested

The Rio Vista Police Department seized 1,622 pounds of illegal fireworks on Wednesday after arresting a person suspected of unlawful sales.

Earlier that day, officers responded to a tip that reported information about a vehicle selling illegal fireworks within the city limits. Upon locating the vehicle, police said a group of individuals waiting in line to purchase the fireworks fled.

Officers said they then arrested and booked the seller into the Solano County Jail.

As the Fourth of July approaches, the Rio Vista Police Department reminds the public that only State Fire Marshal-approved "Safe and Sane" fireworks are permitted within the city.